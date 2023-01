Ray Buchanan, an assistant coach for the Blue Hawks, holds on to the ball as he escapes a tackle by senior Elijah Ratliff.

Friends, families and former football cronies joined together for some good ol' Montana football fun at the 41st annual Keg Bowl last Saturday. The ice-crusted snow covering the field was rugged but didn't deter the tough players. It was an atmosphere filled with good cheer, grilled food, wood sm...