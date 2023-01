Platform lifts will expand access at Paradise Center

NEARLY DONE – Dave Colyer holds wood in place while Rudi Boukal places the screws in the framing for the new elevator lifts at the Paradise Center.

Patrons of the Paradise Center will soon be able to visit every floor without having to trek up and down three flights of stairs.

Volunteers finished framing two shafts last week that will eventually become ADA compliant vertical platform lifts. The vertical platform lifts are a type of elevator...