Spotlight on the Arts

RuBea Privett, Plains High School

Interview by Kristen Cole, Art Teacher, Plains High School

RuBea Privett is truly an aspiring, dedicated, and fearless young artist. At 16 years old, she has been creating art for as far back as she can remember. As with many artists who begin their artistic journey in their youth, she was initially inspired by another artist – in this case her cousin, specifically a drawing of a dragon. Her desire was to make "cool" art like her cousin. Fortunately, she is surrounded by many siblings and cousins who are also artistic which creates an ongoing and encouraging artistic environment.

Privett works in more than ten different artistic media, which is astonishing and admirable -- pencil, colored pencil, pen, marker, acrylic, watercolor, oil pastel, digital, pixel art, wood burning. She tackles whatever medium strikes her for whatever subject matter she finds interesting.

From a teacher's perspective, Privett is an incredible creator. She is well versed in multiple media. Nothing intimidates her in the creative world. I am in awe of her abilities using anything for the first time! She never misses our high school art clubs every Monday night after school! We should all pay attention to this young lady as she will be one to watch in her art process! It wouldn't surprise me if she has her name on something big in her future. Kristen Cole

Like many her age, Privett likes the digital world and admires numerous digital artists. Also, like many her age she can multitask, doing her art while simultaneously doing other things. She does not have a strong "favorite" medium but seems to be able to move from one to another as her creative spirit moves her.

When talking about the future, Privett says she does not think she could ever stop doing art, even if she tried. Support for continuing her artistic journey comes from family who give her art tools and supplies and from the broader community that continually compliments her work. Her plans include college... and more art.

While aspiring to have a career in art, she encourages others to try art, have fun, develop a style, and see where it leads.