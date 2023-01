Families enjoyed a sunny day of winter festivities at the Wild Coyote Winter Carnival last Saturday. Clockwise from right: Barrett and Brody Grimm enjoy the sledding hill. Cody Marier of Plains eyes the last bump on the sledding hill. Daniel, Naomi and Susie Mandella stand in front of the giant snowman that greeted patrons.

