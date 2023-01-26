Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Anthony Steinebach, 27, seatbelt violation, $70.

Ethan Howard, 29, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense.

Alexa Johnston, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Charles Hooten, 85, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jed Howard, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ethan Howard, 29, leaving scene of accident resulting in damage over $1,000 without law enforcement permission, $235; careless driving, $125; operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $375.

Hector Perez Lainez, 21, night speeding, $70.

Luke Tonjum, 24, night speeding, $70.

Maddox Rasmussen, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Garrett Horton, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Noah Hathorne, Jr., 19, throw match/cigarette/flame on roadway, $235.

Andrew Heidegger, 23, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Allen Parsons, 33, day speeding, $120.

Duke Hanson, 17, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Richard Kilbury, 85, careless driving, $85.

John McClelland, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Philip Mulholland, 63, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Sergey Miroshin, 36, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

David Kennedy, 28, driving without valid driver’s license - never possessed, $225; speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Jill Betts, 42, night speeding, $20.

Alexander Harbaugh, 21, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; night speeding, $120.

Philip Collier, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.

Mariah Smith-Gonzalez, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Harris, 38, violation of no contact order, $585.

Stephen Hammond, 37, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $185.

Douglas Helms, 48, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, 2nd offense, $1285, 365 days jail with 358 days suspended.

Aaron Brown, 34, operate non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $685.

Jared Hipol, 25, speeding in a restricted zone, $85; driving motor vehicle while privilege is suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $275.

Ryan Hargrave, 33, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Darlene Falwey, 54, cruelty to animals - carrying/confining, 1st offense, $95.

Ezra Blum, 19, firing firearms, $110; shooting from/across road or highway, $125.

Ty Sarrkkinen, 18, stop sign violation, $85; careless driving, $75; operating vehicle with license plates obstructed, $35; failure to have motor vehicle equipped with windshield, $35.

Jaydin Stout, 19, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285; displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle, $75.

Matt Petitclere, 71, driving without valid driver’s license, $235; operating without liability insurance in effect, 3rd offense, $275.

Gabriel Raymont, 18, day speeding, $70.