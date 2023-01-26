Savage Horsemen garner 17 wins in home mixer

Last week's wrestling mixer was a new record for the Plains grapplers, who chalked up 15 pins and a total of 17 wins at the Plains Quad, which included Powell County, Arlee and Darby.

Nearly 40 wrestlers gathered at the Plains-Hot Springs meet at Plains Thursday evening for two dozen matches that lasted just over an hour. The Savage Horsemen took the first six matches in pins and had only two losses for the night. It was also senior night for four Plains boys and one girl. Each of them were highlighted in front of the crowd with their families at the start of the event as emcee Randy Garrison, the "Voice of the Horsemen and the Trotters," announced their achievements and plans for the future. Seniors included: Levi Blood, who is in his second year of wrestling, Mason Elliott, who wrestled for three years and qualified for state one year, Brady Schrenk, who wrestled all four years and was named "Rookie of the Year" as a freshman, Jacob Schulze, a two-year wrestler, and Lillian MacDonald, who wrestled all four of her high school years and was a two-time state finalist. MacDonald also opened the Thursday match by singing the "Star-Spangled Banner."

"The team did great. Couldn't ask for a better showing," said Jesse Jermyn, the team's head coach this year. "We still have some small things to tweak before the divisional tournament, but overall we're wrestling really well," he added.

Arlee Warrior Brody Smith had the quickest victory of the night with a 24-second pin against Darby Tiger Mark Sandoval in the 120-pound weight class in the second match of the night, but it was one of only three wins by Arlee at the match. The competition was once again refereed by Adrian Ayers and Joe Sol of Missoula. Sol is a 2007 Thompson Falls graduate and wrestled all four years.

The fastest pin for the Savage Horsemen was junior Brenden Vanderwall. Competing in the 170-pound weight class, Vanderwall pinned Arlee's Drew Knoll in 30 seconds. "I didn't see it coming. I just threw him down and put him in a cradle and pinned him," said Vanderwall. The 16-year-old has had 16 victories this season, including an 18-second pin against a Superior grappler earlier in the season. This is Vanderwall's second year of wrestling; his first was as a freshman.

Plains-Hot Springs had four pins that took less than a minute. MacDonald, wrestling in the 138-pound class, defeated Powell County Warden Mercedes Shindurling in 34 seconds. In MacDonald's first match against Shindurling's sister, Kirby, she pinned the Warden wrestler in a minute and 28 seconds.

Competing in the 132-pound class, John Waterbury, a Hot Springs junior, pinned Warrior Levi Conover in 42 seconds. Waterbury also pinned Darby Tiger Coltin Reagan in 1:44. Freshman Beau Crabb, competing in the 138-pound class, defeated Tiger Isaac White in 50 seconds. He also claimed a 2:29 pin against Warden Bo Daniel, who pinned White earlier in 33 seconds.

Plains' Drew Carey had two pins for the night. Wrestling in the 132-pound class, the junior beat Canover in 1:27. In round two, Carey and Reagan were tied 2-2 when Carey put him in a pin in 1:33.

Jermyn was particularly pleased with his seniors. "Mason, Jacob, Lily, Levi and Brady did a great job and watching them tonight made Rocky and merealize how much they will be missed," said Jermyn. Jacob Schulze, wrestling in the 126-pound weight class, had only one match, but pulled off a pin in 1:15 against Warrior Jeremy Wheeler-Martin. The score was 12-0 with Schulze in the lead when he got his pin. Mason Elliott, competing in the 145-pound weight class, also had only one face off on the mat, and also chalked up a pin. Elliott was winning 2-0 when he defeated Grady O'Connor of Arlee in 2:40. Brady Schrenk, wrestling in the 160-pound weight class, had the lead the entire time during his sole match and finished with a 7-0 decision against Knoll in round one. Levi Blood lost his only match by getting pinned in the third period by Warden Kaiden Dolan in the 205-pound weight class. Jermyn said that Blood's goal this season was to smile after every match. "He puts his heart into it and always accepts the results with a smile. "I'm happy that Levi gets to finish his high school career wrestling. He's a good person and a positive energy," the coach said.

Hot Springs junior David Chapman, competing in the 160-pound class, pinned Knoll in 1:25. Junior Donny Nelson, wrestling in the 145-pound class, pinned O'Connor in 1:56. Jermyn felt Chapman, Vanderwall and Nelson did great at Thursday's mixer. "They have been developing their skill all year and they are turning a corner just in time for divisionals," said Jermyn. The Western B-C Divisional Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 3 and 4 at the Joe McDonald Center at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.

Gavin Schrenk, a sophomore in the 113-pound class, pinned Dean Moran of Arlee in 3:37 in the first round. In round two, Schrenk, competing this time in the 120-pound class, went up against Warrior Brody Smith. At the end of the first period, he was down 1-4. In the second period, Schrenk was down 6-3, but he tied the score 6-6 at the end of the third period. Thirty seconds into overtime, Schrenk scored two points and won the match in sudden victory.

"Gavin wins matches through his ability to continue attacking and fighting regardless of the score. He keeps a mental edge for all six minutes," said Jermyn. Gavin's brother, Brady, wrestling in the 160-pound class, nabbed a 7-0 decision against Knoll.

Ed Moreth Referee Adrian Ayers gives the pin sign as Savage Horseman Jacob Schulze, a senior, defeats Arlee Warrior Jeremy Wheeler-Martin in the first period Thursday.

Junior Gabe Rasmussen, competing in the 182-pound weight class, was pinned by Powell County's Kaiden Dolan. Jermyn said that Rasmussen is starting to figure out his grappling technique and that things are starting to come together for him. "He'll keep fighting and improving every week as he gains more tools to use during his matches," said Jermyn.

Jermyn attributes the team's success partly to his coaching staff, Rocky Wagoner, Michael Chenoweth and Keaton Bannout. "Rocky has kept the energy up in the room and had a week of morning practices to focus on technical skills, which really paid off. Additionally, coach Michael has been essential when we have to send Lily separate from the boys," he said, adding that although Bannout has had a lot on her plate, she has provided MacDonald with mentorship and a practice partner. "A great coaching staff and team has made this a great year so far," said Jermyn. He said there are "small tweaks" in their moves they already know, trying to get enough repetitions to where it becomes a reaction, and he's looking forward to the next couple of weeks.