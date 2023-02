By Jennifer Curran

Kathy Sparks, Thompson Falls - “Being here, I have everything I need.”

Mike Brumbuagh, Trout Creek - “Mars.”

Elizabeth Runkle, Thompson Falls - “On an Israel tour with Moody Bible Institute.”

Martha Petty, Thompson Falls - “Visit the ocean.”

Cheryl Blakney, Thompson Falls - “Costa Rica.”

Hannah Buzzell, Thompson Falls - “A lake resort in Minnesota.”