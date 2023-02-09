Pinkie, Joyce lead January Pinochle play

The GFWC Thompson Falls Woman's Club Pinochle Marathon continued in January, with Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt combining for a high score of 7,450. Jim Hurst and Cathy mills came in second for January with 7,230, and Lorri Renard and Joni Mosher were third with 6,680 points.

After five months of play, Mills and Hurst are in the lead overall with 29,730 points, followed by Nelson and Hilt in seoncd place with 27,410, and Renard and Mosher with 25,500 for third.

Other January scores included: Alan Renard and Lorri Renard, 5,020; Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 4,760; Wendy Kelley and BJ Handford, 4,650; Alan Renard and Harry Whitmore, 4,500; Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 4,400; Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 4,240; Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley, 4,230; Pinkie Nelson and Kay Rasor, 4,080; Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger, 3,860; Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher, 3,650; Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 3,440; Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed, 2,770; Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 2,510; Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty, 2,320; Juanita Triplett and Stephanie Blake, 1,980.