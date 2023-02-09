Defendants answer to drug charges

by Stephanie Molzhon

Appearing before Judge Deborah Kim Christopher on Tuesday for his initial appearance, Kenneth Aultman Cobert entered not guilty pleas to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Christopher set a jury trial for June 6, 2023.

As alleged in the charging documents, on January 9, Deputy Richard Woods was parked at the Cornerstone gas station at the corner of Highways 28 and 77 in Hot Springs when he saw the cashier inside the store waving at him, followed by a customer approaching to tell Deputy Woods that the cashier had a situation that needed an officer. As Deputy Woods entered the store, he noticed a man and woman walking to the back of the store after checking out. The teller told the deputy that “someone smoked something” in the bathroom and indicated that the person was the woman who had just checked out. Deputy Woods entered the bathroom, stating that he immediately got a chemical taste in his mouth, felt light headed, and his heart started racing. Deputy Woods then went outside to speak with the pair, who identified themselves as Cobert and Bridgett Taylor. According to the affidavit, the teller came out to let Deputy Woods know that a ball of foil was found on the ground inside the store, which he went in and retrieved. When walking back out to where the pair were sitting, Deputy Woods found two “tooters,” which Cobert claimed were his. A review of the video from inside the store showed Taylor drop the balled up foil from her jacket, which later tested positive for fentanyl.

Derek Lynn Dorband also made his initial appearance, entering a not guilty plea to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Judge Christopher set the jury trial for June 6, 2023.

Per the charging documents, on January 16, Deputy Craig McCarthy was conducting a business check at the Naughty Pine in Trout Creek when he observed a car in the parking lot with the engine running. The bartender stated it had been sitting there running for about two hours at that point, and that earlier, the same car had sat at the pumps of Aitken’s and the Local Store for extended amounts of time with no one exiting the vehicle. Deputy McCarthy contacted the vehicle’s occupants for a welfare check. The passenger, Dorband, seemed confused and disoriented while speaking with the deputy, having to be asked twice for his ID. Deputy McCarthy observed two mini butane torches in the vehicle, neither of which the driver used when lighting a cigarette, and as these are commonly used with drugs, requested to search the vehicle. Dorband instantly said no, but the driver consented to the search. When searching Dorband, Deputy McCarthy found a baggie with white powder residue, along with a keychain with six small metal containers, which contained some marijuana and methamphetamine.

Making her initial appearance before Judge Christopher, Kiara Chae Aldan pled not guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. The jury trial was also set for June 6, 2023.

According to the affidavit filed, on January 24, Deputy Devin Wegener was advised by dispatch of a vehicle with two women inside, driving down Upper Lynch Creek Road in Plains, stealing mail. Upon arriving on scene and speaking with other officers, Deputy Wegener learned that another officer had recovered a glass pipe that was in plain view, and that one of the women had already admitted to Deputy Woods that there were narcotics in the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, a glass bowl and pipe were located in the center console, along with two loose pieces of foil in the trunk, that all tested positive for fentanyl. Several pieces of stolen mail and clothing items were also recovered.

Matthew Paul Yanke changed his plea to guilty to felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault, pursuant to a plea agreement. Judge Christopher set his sentencing for March 7.

Following a plea agreement between the parties, Jay Dean Anderson changed his plea to guilty on an amended felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fourth or subsequent offense. County Attorney Naomi Leisz informed the court that the amendment of the charge was due to the situation surrounding the offense not meeting the statutory requirement for an aggravated DUI. Sentencing was set for March 7 as well.