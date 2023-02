Ellie Baxter scored her 1,000th point for the Blue Hawks last week.

Senior Ellie Baxter hit a milestone as a Blue Hawk basketball player last week, surpassing 1,000 points in her high school career. The monumental basket came last Tuesday when the Hawks traveled to Eureka.

When asked if it had been a goal of hers to get 1,000 points, Baxter replied that she ha...