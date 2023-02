Blue Hawk Eli Ratliff prevents Conrad Cowboy Chris Graham from breaking free in the final match of the day during the Western B/C Divisional Wrestling Tournament championship in Pablo. Ratliff defeated Graham 8-4.

Fifteen Sanders County wrestlers are headed to state after qualifying at the Western B/C Divisional Wrestling Tournament last weekend in Pablo.

Five Thompson Falls boys and two girls, along with six boys and one girl from Plains/Hot Springs, will compete at the Montana wrestling championships in...