Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Little Mermaind coming to TF

 
February 23, 2023



An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre original adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" Monday, March 13 at the Thompson Falls Elementary gym. Auditions will run 3:30-5:30 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:20 and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast

members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students. All students, grades kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students will rehearse approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes each day, Monday through Thursday. The performances are scheduled for Friday, March 17 , at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Elementary School gym.

For more information, email Amy Laws [email protected]

This production is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project.

 

