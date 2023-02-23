Plains students to put on skits

DRAMA PRACTICE – Plains School Drama Club members rehearse "Boxes," one of the skits the students will be performing. In this scene Alex Horodyski tries to get Ireland Corbin to vote for him for student council. Sitting is Greg Tatum. Monday was the first time for the cast to rehearse their lines without looking at them.

The Plains Drama Club will be putting on a new performance at the school's new gymnasium next week and for the first time the students will be doing three separate short skits each night.

The club will have three performances with the first one on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. The second will be Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m. and the third will be a matinee on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. Ticket price is $5 at the door. The first skit is called "Boxes," followed by "An Experiment," and then "Conflict." The comedy is about two hours long, said Terri Henry, the drama coach.

Henry said they usually do a single story line play, but they like to stretch themselves and learn something new. "These three shows have been fun and a challenge. Plains High School Drama has a reputation for entertaining our audience and this spring production will hold to that standard," she said.

The dozen students in the play have been rehearsing since mid February after school and on several Saturdays. The cast read several full length plays before selecting the three skits. "I don't believe it's possible to watch a group of students at any activity they have worked to share with the world and not walk away without some enjoyment and awe at the creativity of the whole group," said Henry. "There are a lot of different strengths and they have learned to meld these and work as a team. As a coach I am extremely proud of each and every one and what they do," she added.