TAKE DOWN – Plains Horseman Coltyn Young takes Superior Bobcat Joel Chatterley to the mat in the beginner 85-pound class. Young soon pinned the Bobcat and won his first match.

It was a big time for little guys in Superior Saturday when hundreds of boys and girls gathered for a day of battle on the wrestling mats.

It was the first Little Guy Wrestling match of the season with nearly 275 grapplers from Plains, Hot Springs, Thompson Falls, Mission, and Superior, the host...