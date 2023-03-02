Lolo NF begins forest plan revisions

Workshops, ranger chats part of assessment process

The U.S. Forest Service is developing a new plan for the Lolo National Forest (LNF). The first of several workshops was held last week in Paradise, with LNF representatives and community members gathering at the Paradise Center.

Heather Stokes with the University of Montana's Center for Natural Resources and Environmental Policy facilitated the discussion, which included about 25 people in person at the Paradise Center and another dozen chiming in via Zoom.

Revision team leader Amanda Milburn outlined the process for revising the LNF plan, noting that it will take a few years. The existing plan is from 1986. In 2006, the Flathead, Lolo and Bitterroot national forests coordinated for new plans, but legal action challenging the plan prompted the Forest Service to not move forward. The guideline for the current process is the 2012 Planning Rule implemented by the Forest Service. Milburn said the Lolo is the fifth national forest in Montana to initiate the plan process under the 2012 rule. She noted that the team will bring forward relevant information from the 2006 plan.

Meg Cirullo is the public engagement specialist on the LNF plan team. "Public engagement is so important that we make sure everyone gets all of the information they need," she noted. The planning team has four methods of public engagement they are focusing on, including workshops like the one last week in Paradise, webinars, virtual office hours with the planning team, and ranger chats with the District Rangers in the Lolo's five districts. Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District Dave Wrobleski said he has had two ranger chats, with good attendance and discussion. The ranger chats are designed for community members to ask questions about the plan revision process.

The revision plan team has 11 members, with specialities including recreation, aquatis, GIS and ecology. Milburn told the group at the Paradise Center that the team was not there to dictate outcomes, but to manage the process. "The forest supervisor is the decision maker, and we are working very closely with the Lolo staff," she added.

Milburn said the plan is in the assessment phase, where they will analyze what's going on in the Lolo today. "The assessment is a snapshot of the existing condition of the Lolo," she stated. From there, the public will have an opportunity to comment on the assessment before the team will work with stakeholders on developing a plan. Milburn said the goal is to have developed proposed action sometime in 2024.

"I feel good about the process," said Willie Peck of Superior, who was involved in the plan process in 2006.

Stokes said the webinars are available to provide information prior to the workshops. Wednesday's workshop was the first, and attendees talked about what they value about the LNF. After discussing in small groups, the results were shared with the larger audience. Many of the values brought forth focused on public access, recreation and the unique opportunities that exist within the LNF. Groups discussed wildlife, multiple-use, keeping the forest accessible, how to address the increasing number of visitors and other topics. The groups were then asked their expectations and hopes for the plan revision process.

Milburn said the March schedule of events for the plan process is in place, and next month they will be assessing rivers and species, including plants and animals, in the Lolo.

More information about the plan process, including document and recaps of events throughout the LNF, as well as the schedule of future events, can be found online. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo and click on "Land Management Plan Revision Web Hub."