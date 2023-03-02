Lady Hawks finish winning season at divisional

Blue Hawks senior Ellie Baxter pushes toward the basket against Loyola during he semifinal round of the Western B Divisional tournament in Anaconda.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks showcased their talents as a team and individually to end the season at the Western B Divisional basketball tournament in Anaconda last weekend.

They came out in full force against Florence on Thursday earning the 61-49 point win. Natalie Roberts made the first points for the Hawks with a 3-pointer, Avery Burgess took the team to the lead at 14-13 and Solveig Nygaard sealed the quarter 16-15 with a buzzer shot.

Ellie Baxter started off the second quarter, then Chesney Lowe whizzed in a lay-up shot and Roberts sank a three-pointer to place the Hawks at 25-15, not giving Florence a chance. Another buzzer basket by Baxter ended the half at 35-19.

Roberts started the third with a tough three point shot and Lowe started the fourth with a three pointer. Addi Pardee ended the game swooping in two free throws. Coach Mike Tessier said that the girls came out ready to win and played a really good game.

Lady Hawk Baxter was the top scorer with 16 points, Roberts hooped 13, Lowe shot 11, Gabi Hannum racked up seven, Burgess banked six and both Nygaard and Addi Pardee shot two points each.

With the win the Lady Hawks went on to play Loyola on Friday. Loyola Sacred-Heart won 59-45. The Blue Hawks were down 19-12 in the first quarter and bounced back to win the second quarter 11-8. They tied with the Breakers 14-14 in the third quarter but Loyola dominated the fourth for the win. Tessier said the girls would get up their momentum and Loyola would take the momentum back, "Loyola did everything right and we just couldn't stop them, we tried fouls to stop the clock but they made all of their free-throws."

Baxter scored 16, Burgess hooped 13 points, Roberts sank in eight points and Hannum and Lowe both shot four points each.

The Lady Hawks final game was against the Anaconda Copperheads on Saturday where they were defeated 52-39. Tessier said that it was tough for the girls to recover from the loss of the day before.

Hawk senior Avery Burgess reaches for the basket against Loyola.

Anaconda seized the first quarter 19-8. The Blue Hawks came back to grab the second quarter 13-9. Anaconda came back after the half to take the third at 14-6 and then the Lady Hawks won the last quarter 14-8, but it wasn't enough for the win.

The leading scorer was Baxter with 16 points. Lowe and Hannum scored eight points each, Burgess shot three points and Roberts and Delainy Gerhard both hooped two points.

Tessier said that overall the girls had a great season. "I couldn't have been more grateful for the experience to coach the girls and the senior leadership was phenomenal." He added that the parents, fans and assistant coaches all made the season what it was. "The future is bright for the Lady Hawks," said Tessier.