GOODIES FOR SALE – Auctioneer Randy Garrison gets a new bid for three trays of desserts – cupcakes and pound cake – shown by Django Oakcedar, a drama club student (left), and Logan Kilburn of the high school's newly formed baseball team. The goodies went for $40.

A Plains High School fundraiser raked in a near record amount of $11,500 for its extracurricular activities, such as pep band, drama club and sports in the school gymnasium Saturday evening.

The "Fiesta Fundraiser" was a mixture of a meal and an auction and an opportunity to help fund some of th...