Fundraiser to support Lonepine Hall

The Lonepine community is hosting a fundraising dinner for the Lonepine Hall this weekend. The spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the hall, located at 56 Lone Pine Road off Highway 28.

Cost of the dinner is $8 for adults, $4 for kids and $25 for families, all of which will be donated to the hall. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and a dessert buffet. The evening event will also include a silent auction.

Earlier Saturday at 3 p.m., John Bras will lead a discussion about the hall. Bras would like anyone with stories or photos of the rebuilding of the current hall to come and share so that the information can be written down for future generations. The community is invited to participate in the discussion and hear about the hall’s history.

The Lonepine Hall was built by the community for the community, said secretary Cindy Benson, who noted that the first hall was built 100 years ago. The hall is used for weddings, banquets, reunions, 4-H meetings, irrigation meetings, funerals and other events. “It is a big part of the community,” Benson said, adding that there is a charge for use of the hall to help maintain it, but the charges do not cover all the expenses, so the group needs to keep fundraising. The hall is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and the group is also looking for people to join the hall board. Volunteers are also needed to help maintain the building and the grounds.

Donations are being accepted for the dinner and silent auction. For more information or to donate, contact hall president Roy Merritt at (406) 741-2763, vice president Chuck Bras at (406) 741-2438 or secretary Cindy Benson at (406) 741-3530.