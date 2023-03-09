Question of the week

Why is it important to keep your town clean?

TREVOR FITCHETT, Thompson Falls – “So the kids and the animals can stay alive.”

ELENA BUYS, Thompson Falls – “Because you want to have a good spring.”

MADDOX VANELSWYK, Thompson Falls – “So the animals don’t eat the garbage then choke on it and die.”

LOGAN CARBONE, Thompson Falls – “So the bears and dogs don’t get into the trash. It happened with my uncle’s dog.”

BILL SUSIC, Thompson Falls – “It just looks better.”

MICHAEL SCHARFE, Thompson Falls – "It looks better and more inviting.”