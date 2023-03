Justice Court March 9, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol Tyler Treat, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $145. Terra Clinkenbeard, 37, seatbelt violation, $20. Nicholas Grancio-Schaefer, 30, seatbelt violation, $20. Hanna Cowden, 31, stop sign violation, $85. Michelle Bangen, 40, day speeding, $70. Mark Rosenlund, 28, speeding in...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.