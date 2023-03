Plains telephone operators (from left) are: Genevieve Floyd, Eda Courville, Lorna Wilkins, Delores Dubois, Frances Cone, Terry Sorenson and Eva Stobie. The photo was taken in 1951.

105 YEARS AGO • MARCH 7, 1918

LOGS COME AS ICE GOES

Supply of Ice for Local Users Was Stored Just in Time

The weatherman gave the ice users just the necessary time to store their supply for the summer before turning on the heat again. A force of men succeeded in cutting enough for local use...