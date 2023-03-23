Cathy, Jim lead Pinochle players

It was a successful month for the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman’s Club Pinochle players. Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst are in first place after six months of play with a total of 34,830 points, followed by Lorri Renard and Joni Mosher (30,760) and Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger (30,334). Mills and Joni Mosher had 1500 trump in February and Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins had 1000 aces.

For February play, Wendy Kelley and BJ Handford led with 7,080, Juanita Triplett and Stephanie Blake had 6,870, followed by Rendard and Mosher (5,260), Mills and Mosher (5,170), Patty Coe and Claudia Reed (5,150), Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst (5,100), Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger (4,920), Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty (4,800), Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins (4,590), Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang (4,280), Alan Renard and Harry Whitmore (4,230), Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke (4,150), Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej (3,950), Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley (3,380), Alan and Lorri Renard (3,300), Pinkie Nelson and Kay Rasor (3,030), Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt (2,610) and Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed (1,960).

Other overall team scores include Kelley and Handford (30,140), Nelson and Hilt (30,020), Kelley and Beaty (29,020), Triplett and Pomrenke (28,670), Renard and Whitmore (27,640), Coe and Kelley (27,590), Coe and Reed (27,460), Nelson and Rasor (27,310), Mills and Mosher (26,680), Triplett and Blake (25,970), Ingraham and Gressang (25,810), Godfrey and Hopkins (25,390), Renard and Renard (24,260), Haywood and Kolodziej (21,460) and Mills and Reed (15,050).