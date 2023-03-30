County employees get safety training

Sanders County employees got first-hand experience with fire extinguishers last week, but there was no emergency. The safety training was something Human Resources Director Rich Wallace said the county is doing quarterly, to give employees hands-on experience.

In 2022, the county coordinated with Montana State Fund to offer defensive driving training, and last month completed an armed intruder training. County employees completed fire extinguisher training four years ago, and Wallace felt it was time for a refresher course.

Last week, county employees heard from River Mallery with Mahugh Fire & Safety out of Kalispell. "I've seen a lot of things in the field," said Mallery, who spent 14 years with the local fire department in Creston, Montana. He stated that people often don't put a lot of investment into personal fire protection, and he talked about fire safety at work and home. "I'm a firm believer that if you're practicing safety at home, like being fire aware, you're going to take that to work with you," Mallery added.

Mallery went over different types of fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors and stressed the importance of checking them consistently. "Batteries last 10 years, but sensors will only last five to six years," he stated, adding that fire extinguishers need to be checked once a year and serviced every two-three years.

Mallery recommends having a fire plan both at work and at home. "Know where your main exits are and know where extinguishers are," he noted, adding that when using a fire extinguisher people should keep their backs to the exit. "You need to think just ahead of the fire."

"Hopefully this training gives you confidence to be able to address a fire," Mallory told the county employees. After his explanation, the county staff went outside and practiced putting out a fire with extinguishers.

"These are all things you can do at home or other places," Commissioner Tony Cox said during the training.

"We've had good feedback from employees," Wallace said. He noted that the training has helped reduce worker's compensation premiums for the county by $155,000.