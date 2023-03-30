FWP instructors honored for years of service

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) recently honored the service of its northwest Montana hunter and bowhunter education instructors at an annual workshop in Kalispell.

The annual workshop is an opportunity for FWP staff and instructors to review the education programs, discuss updates, and celebrate the volunteerism of the instructors. The heart of Montana's hunter and bowhunter education programs is the corps of dedicated volunteer instructors. They keep Montana's hunting traditions strong by promoting safety, ethics, and responsibility and by mentoring new hunters.

At the 2023 Region 1 workshop, several instructors were honored for service milestones, ranging from five years to 30 years. The latest honorees are listed below. Monty Long of Kalispell has served as a hunter education instructor for 30 years and Bennie Rossetto of Kalispell has served as a bowhunter education instructor for 30 years. Megan Strom of Eureka has served for 20 years and was named the regional Instructor of the Year for 2022. JF Hewitt of Kalispell was named the Instructor of the Year for 2021 after the honor was delayed from last year.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter for more information.

Region 1 Honorees

5 Years of Service

Hunter Education: Paul Dalziel, Troy; Dan Murphy, Columbia Falls; Neil Newton, Troy; Rachel Schmidt, Whitefish; Isabella Schwegel, Kalispell; Andrew Smith, Kalispell; Rob Tameler, Arlee; Cody Voermans, Kalispell.

10 Years of Service

Bowhunter Education: Zachary Butcher, Plains; Steve White, Kalispell.

Hunter Education: Zachary Butcher, Plains; Cerria Swagger, Kalispell.

15 Years of Service

Hunter and Bowhunter Education: Ronald Ream, Condon.

20 Years of Service

Hunter Education: Dale Jorgenson, Bigfork; Janell Plummer, Somers; Megan Strom, Eureka; Walter Wilkinson, Kalispell.

25 Years of Service

Bowhunter Education: Wes Plummer, Somers.

Hunter Education: Wes Plummer, Somers; Steve White, Kalispell.

30 Years of Service

Hunter Education: Monty Long, Kalispell.

Bowhunter Education: Bennie Rossetto, Kalispell.