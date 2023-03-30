Plains coaches recognize young wrestlers

Little Guy Wrestling Head Coach Jesse Jermyn poses with wrestler Greg Tatum, who won the KLM Memorial Award, named in honor of Kenny L. Marjerrison, a past coach who passed away in 2017. Tatum will have his named to the plaque, which was created last year for the Little Guy program. Chance Angle and Beau Crabb tied for the honor last year. It was decided recently to add the high school KLM winner starting this year.

The Wild Horse Little Guy Wrestling Club in Plains recognized several of its members at an awards ceremony at the Plains new gymnasium Friday evening.

Nearly 90 people, including 41 of the 58 members of the Plains team, attended the 40-minute ceremony, led by Lisa Brown, president of the wrestli...