ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Ed Moreth 

Plains coaches recognize young wrestlers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 30, 2023

Ed Moreth

Little Guy Wrestling Head Coach Jesse Jermyn poses with wrestler Greg Tatum, who won the KLM Memorial Award, named in honor of Kenny L. Marjerrison, a past coach who passed away in 2017. Tatum will have his named to the plaque, which was created last year for the Little Guy program. Chance Angle and Beau Crabb tied for the honor last year. It was decided recently to add the high school KLM winner starting this year.

The Wild Horse Little Guy Wrestling Club in Plains recognized several of its members at an awards ceremony at the Plains new gymnasium Friday evening.

Nearly 90 people, including 41 of the 58 members of the Plains team, attended the 40-minute ceremony, led by Lisa Brown, president of the wrestli...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/30/2023 03:57