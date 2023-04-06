Elks donate to senior centers

In their continuous endeavor to support the community in Sanders County, Clark Fork Valley Elks (CFVE), with the support of a grant from the Elks National Fund, donated $2,500 in total to senior centers in early March. CFVE was able to donate around $400 each to Heron, Noxon, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Plains and Paradise senior centers.

Christine Munday with CFVE personally delivered checks to the majority of the centers as she believes they are an integral part of the community. "CFVE will continue to support the center's ongoing efforts to provide for our seniors," Munday said.

CFVE members are actively involved in supporting senior centers throughout the year through various programs. "We love to visit and find out what they need and what services they need help with," Munday said. "We just want them to know they are important and loved."