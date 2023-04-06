ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Miriah Kardelis 

Elks donate to senior centers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 6, 2023

Courtesy photo

Christine Munday with Clark Fork Valley Elks (right) presents a check to Thompson Falls senior center board president Nancy Gressang recently.

In their continuous endeavor to support the community in Sanders County, Clark Fork Valley Elks (CFVE), with the support of a grant from the Elks National Fund, donated $2,500 in total to senior centers in early March. CFVE was able to donate around $400 each to Heron, Noxon, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Plains and Paradise senior centers.

Christine Munday with CFVE personally delivered checks to the majority of the centers as she believes they are an integral part of the community. "CFVE will continue to support the center's ongoing efforts to provide for our seniors," Munday said.

CFVE members are actively involved in supporting senior centers throughout the year through various programs. "We love to visit and find out what they need and what services they need help with," Munday said. "We just want them to know they are important and loved."

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/07/2023 12:52