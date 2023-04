SIGNAGE – Nick and Erika Lawyer put up a new sign to thank their donors for helping to raise money for a new building at the Amundson Sports Complex.

The Wildhorse Sports Association hopes to erect its first new permanent structure at the Amundson Sports Complex with a combination concession stand, restrooms and changing rooms.

Erika Lawyer, president of WSA, and her husband, Nick, put up a large sign at the sports complex Saturday, thanking...