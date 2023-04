Plains Trotter Gracelyn Larsen watches closely and gets a double against the Ronan Wild Horse 8U softball team at Amundson Sports Complex.

Plains Trotter Gracelyn Larsen watches closely and gets a double against the Ronan Wild Horse 8U softball team at Amundson Sports Complex. The Trotters won the Saturday afternoon game 7-0. In an earlier game, the Trotters beat another Ronan team 8-6, but on Friday, they lost to Arlee 5-4. Coaches...