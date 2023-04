FIRST YEAR – Hot Springs fifth-grader Keawe Ilac takes his first throw with the javelin at the Hot Springs junior high track meet.

It's been almost 10 years since the Hot Springs Junior High has been able to host a track meet, but on Friday six teams gathered to test their running, jumping and throwing skills at Hot Springs.

One hundred and thirteen boys and girls from fifth to eighth grade for four and a half hours braved...