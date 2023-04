DOWN THE MIDDLE – Savage Horseman pitcher Will Tatum heaves one in for the final strike against Browning Indian Liam Smith at Amundson Sports Complex Monday.

The Plains Hot Springs Savage Horsemen split their games last week with one win and one loss.

The Savage Horsemen clobbered the Browning Indians in five innings 19-7 last Monday at the Amundson Sports Complex at Plains, but then got hammered themselves on Thursday by the Polson Pirates 11-0.

Th...