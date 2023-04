Jesse Claridge of Thompson Falls and Isaiah Paseman of Plains put in on the sixth green at River's Bend Golf Course during the Gary Thompson Invitational on Saturday.

On Thursday the Blue Hawks and Trotters/Horsemen traveled to Bigfork to partake in the Steve Hullett Invitational. With 27 holes, many hazards and several bunkers, the Eagles Bend golf course was quite the challenge. Coach Doree Thilmony said that the greens are much larger and the grass is faste...