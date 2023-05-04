ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Ed moreth 

From screen to stage

 
May 4, 2023

Ed Moreth

Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie talks about how nice and pink her wedding is going to be to her mother, M'Lynn Eatenton, and hair dressers Annelle Dupuy-Desoto and Truvy Jones. However, her mother believes it's too much pink, saying it looks like a "big bottle of Pepto Bismol. The cast from the left are: Deborah Davis, CeCe Harris, Rashell Jones, and Suzannah Lindsay. The Paradise Players are going with an all-women play with a rendition of "Steel Magnolias" this weekend, with 7 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Paradise Center. Advance tickets for adults are $10 and $15 at the door. Students are $5. Advance tickets are available at the Garden, Gift & Floral and the First Security Bank in Plains or at the First Security Bank in Thompson Falls. The cast also includes Bonnie Firestone and Kathleen Hubka, who is also the director. "People should come see it because this is a touching true story and this is a very gifted group of actors. They are a nice ensemble," said Hubka.

 

