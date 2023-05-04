Question of the week: What do you enjoy doing in this hot weather?

Joann Hermance, Belgrade - “Camp hosting. this will be our fifth year, we enjoy the people.”

Dan Hoffman, Thompson Falls - “Fishing, hiking and gardening.”

Mary Verzier, Noxon - “Putting away my socks! Sitting outside, getting out more.”

Leah Vega, Thompson Falls - “Gardening or being up in the mountains.”

Rachel Good, Thompson Falls - “Gardening in the early morning.”

Dave Preble, Prospect Creek - “Lounging on the porch.”