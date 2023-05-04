Quilt guild continues legacy

Flat Iron Guild quilter Ella Larson has been with the group since 2006 and donates several quilts each year to local organizations.

Quilters have gathered for decades with the Thompson Falls Flat Iron Guild, which is celebrating 35 years in 2023. Brenda Shively of Thompson Falls is the only original member on the the build, which now has about 20 members who attend throughout the year.

The Flat Iron Guild is a nonprofit organization. They create quilts that are donated to cancer patients through the Cancer Network of Sanders County, as well as children and families through the Sanders County Coalition for Families.

The guild reached its 500th quilt in April 2023. Ella Larson, a member since 2006, easily donates approximately 20 quilts a year herself, said member Jackie Pride.

Other members include Donna Abrams, Ellen Fryer, Jennifer McCrea, Karen Ryan, Jackie Pride, Valerine Hoynacki, Claudia Paul, Brenda Shively, Melissa Compton, Saadia Petros, Tammy Dean, Sandy Weurfl, Beth Chestnut, Terry Collins, Lorraine Renard and Judy Thompson.