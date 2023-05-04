Remember When?

50 YEARS AGO • MAY 3, 1973

NEW OWNER

Ron Turk, who for the past year and a half has been employed by L&O Motors of Plains, a Chevrolet dealer (presently the Plains Public Library) as service manager, Monday reopened the Husky Service Station here under the name Ron’s Husky Service. Floyd (Bud) Derrickson, who was parts manager for the Plains firm, will be employed by Turk until he takes over the bulk plant later this spring from R.Hershel Butte (now Energy Partners).

30 YEARS AGO • APRIL 22, 1993

PASS ROUTE NOW OPEN

Travel over the Thompson Pass short-cut route to Coeur d’Alene via Murray is again possible, Jim Taylor reported this week following a trip over the route.

He said travel is restricted to one lane a short distance near the top of the pass, but that the entire Idaho side is in good shape.

He noted when he returned from Spokane via the pass Monday, that a large sign in the middle of the road near the U.S. Antimony Mine states the road is closed.

“It’s not,” said Taylor.

MEMBERS, VOLUNTEERS IMPROVE GOLF COURSE

“Improvements at the course this spring should make play that much more enjoyable” said club President John Graham.

He explained that club members and volunteers installed tons of new sod for new tee boxes on all of the course’s nine holes.

Graham said the public course, owned by the City of Thompson Falls and leased to the golf club (the city no longer owns it), has enjoyed increased use over the past few years with a number of tourists and travelers stopping by to play a few rounds on the picturesque links.

The course was built about 30 years ago with local volunteers and has always been a public course. In recent years the fees for golfing have risen, but only as needed to cover the increased costs of maintenance and development. Graham observed that based on fees at other public courses in the area, Thompson Falls is still one of the better golfing bargains for play.

Currently the Thompson Falls Golf Club has about 75 members, with many of the memberships also allowing all family members to play. A club membership costs $150 (now $440). The membership allows unlimited play for the golf season. Green fees at the course are $8 for nine holes and $12 for 18 holes of play (now $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes, still a bargain).

VOLUNTEERS AID TC DOCK

Volunteers from the Clark For Bass Anglers began work on major improvements to the Trout Creek boat launch area last week, and project coordinator Ron Haviland thinks it will be a welcome addition to the county.

A crew excavated and prepared for concrete pads Saturday, pads that will be used as a base for covered picnic shelters.

Other improvements are in the works, Haviland said, including a swimming platform, new boat launch ramps and barbecue pits.

Haviland said the funding for the project came as a result of a grant from the Lolo Forest that was originally designated for a study of access to the Clark Fork River. That coupled with matching funds from Washington Water Power and the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association provided the basis for the project.

Donations, especially of labor, have been a major part of the project, observed Haviland. He noted that Nolen Construction, True Form Concrete, Mary and Ray Jacoby, Hannum Brothers Trucking, Rex Conklin, The Lakeside Motel and Ron Eavens have all played major roles. Saturday the work Party included Haviland, Les Dean, Glenn Smith, J.R. Wood, Jim and Don Conlin and Hans Parson.

Among the other improvements planned are expansion of the parking area, widening of the road, a roped off swimming area with a fence to separate the swimmers from the boat launch area, re-painting of the restrooms and landscaping.

Haviland said one major element of the project will be the removal and relocation of the existing boat launch ramp and that must wait until Washington Water Power is able to draw down the reservoir. The plan calls for moving the existing ramp from an angling out from the shore to a position straight out and then installing a second ramp beside that one. Haviland said with any luck that element of the project could be completed by June 1.