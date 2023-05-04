ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger

RIVER RESIDENTS

 
May 4, 2023

Annie Wooden

A pair of swans called the banks of the Clark Fork River near Thompson Falls home recently. According to the Montana Field Guide, trumpeter swans are the largest waterfowl in North America and can grow up to five feet long with a wingspan of almost seven feet and weigh over 20 pounds. The Field Guide states that while adult trumpeter swans are entirely white, their heads and necks can be stained orange (left) due to iron-rich waters and mud where they forage for food.

 

