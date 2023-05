Trotter Teirainy Bellinger beats Hawk Olivia Fitchett to second base in Plains on Monday.

An exciting rivalry game took place Monday on the Plains softball field between the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks and the Plains Trotters. The Trotters seized the win 10-4.

In the first inning the dust was flying as the Trotters came out fierce, gaining four runs. The defenses were tough in the...