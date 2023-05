BIG LEAP – Ben Aldridge of Hot Springs takes the lead in the 110-meter hurdles Boys A Division followed closely by Horsemen Cooper Meredith (left) and Cody West. Aldridge finished first with a time of 17.18 seconds. West took second at 17.74 and Meredith in third at 18.05.

The Plains Junior High track team took top honors at the Sanders County Track Meet at Plains School Friday and a seventh grade Horseman broke a five-year record.

Thirteen-year-old Riley Geenen of Plains threw the javelin 96 feet, 11 inches to break a previous distance of 89 feet, 7 inches by Ale...