TF Elementary students celebrate reading program

Cathy Mills and Marsha Hart of the Thompson Falls Woman's Club and Michael Scharfe with First Security Bank handed out prizes for the Running Start program.

Thompson Falls elementary students celebrated reading last week with a special assembly. To honor the end of the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman's Club's Running Start program, a ceremony was held at the school on Friday.

Marsha Hart with the Woman's Club said the program went very well. She noted that several community members volunteered to read to students in kindergarten and first and second grade during the month of April.

Kindergarten teacher Amber Yates led the celebration on Friday. "We had wonderful visitors and it was so much fun. Now we get to celebrate," she expressed.

Students in grades kindergarten through sixth kept track of their reading through April. Every 20 chapters or books read by each student got them one entry into a drawing for a Kindle tablet.

In the month of April, the elementary students collectively read 5,376 chapters or books. "You guys are amazing," Yates told the excited students.

On Friday, the name of one student from each grade level was drawn for a Kindle. Winners were sixth grade, Kayla Fausett; fifth grade, Sydney Eichert; fourth grade, Maiko Pavlik; third grade, Alena Buys; second grade, Leah Bartlett; first grade, Aspen Leaf; and kindergarten, Melanie Torti.

Yates also recognized the top readers in each state. Kindergartner Ellie Nichols read 84 chapters or books, while the grade collectively read 546. Aspen Leaf led first grade with 294 and the classes together read 1,491. Second grade students read 273 chapters or books, with Ollie Scharfe reading 63 to lead the grade.

In third grade, Kaslin McGuire was the leader with 441 chapters or books, and the grade level as a whole read 1,365. Fourth-grade students read 462 chapters or books and Pavlik was the leader with 252 himself. Fifth-grader Noah Scharfe read 147, and the whole class read 357. In sixth grade, Fausett was the leader with 378 chapters of the grade's 861 total.

Along with the Woman's Club, the program was sponsored by First Security Bank, Valley Banks and Masonic Lodge #70. Hart said though the local Masons are not active, they provided funding for Kindles for about five years. At that point, the Woman's Club will seek another group or entity who would like to help sponsor the prizes.

The celebration ended Friday with ice cream for all the students.