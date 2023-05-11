Dispensary opens in Thompson Falls

Barbie Turner (left) and Jon Meister recently opened Alternative ReLeaf just east of Thompson Falls. This is the third dispensary the couple has opened in northwest Montana.

A new business just east of Thompson Falls is offering a variety of marijuana and marijuana products. Alternative ReLeaf opened April 20.

Jon Meister and Barbie Turner have been in the business for nearly 15 years, when the first medical marijuana voter initiative was passed. Meister said he was one of the first few dozen providers in the state to be licensed. Their first shop opened in Libby in 2011, but closed in 2012 as marijuana legislation was litigated in the state supreme court. In 2016, voters approved Initiative 182 revising the state's medical marijuana law, and the couple's Libby shop re-opened in 2017. In 2021 they opened their second dispensary in Polson, and this spring added the Thompson Falls location.

Alternative ReLeaf offers a variety of marijuana products, from flower and concentrates to edibles, drinks, topicals and CBD products. They also have marijuana and nicotine vaporizers and a variety of accessories. Meister stated that they produce more than 75% of the products that they sell. The most popular strain of marijuana is called Liar, a specific strain developed by Meister. Other popular strains include Huckleberry Cookies and Kootenai Krush. Meister said his expertise is in the growing and extracting part of the business.

Meister said he first was interested in the business after he found relief for a disc issue in his back by using medical marijuana. "I saw it work on other people and liked what it did for me," so he educated himself, learned about the products and production and started his own business. "You have to have a curiosity in order to be good at this job. You have to know what works best and why. It's a science and we are all self-taught," he added. He and Turner said they have had customers with ailments such as cancer, fibromyalgia, nausea and even menstrual cramps find relief from their projects.

The business has two grow facilities in Libby. "We wanted to bring it to smaller areas where people don't have access," Turner added. The couple was the first to open a dispensary in Libby, the first in Polson and now the first in Thompson Falls. They join a handful of dispensaries open in Sanders County. "The more it gets mainstream, the more people are getting comfortable with it," Meister said. "We're proud of what we accomplished."

Meister and Turner said the businesses are subject to strict inspection by local and state officials. Products are lab tested and inspected every time it is harvested. "The compliance is unmatched for any other industry and can't be neglected," Turner stated, adding that Alternative ReLeaf has received perfect scores on past inspections.

Meister said business in Thompson Falls has been good so far, and they have a mix of people who are familiar with the products and those who have never used them. "Business is good. Everybody has been really nice," he noted. The shop is tidy and organized and there are a variety of taxidermy mounts on display throughout the store. They are looking to add staff to the Thompson Falls store, with the hopes of having 4-6 employees. The company in its entirety employees nearly 30 people.

In Libby, Meister said they were named employer of the year in the Best of the Kootenai competition, and received awards for best dispensary and best bud tender and were nominated for best customer service. He noted that they get a mix of tourists and locals in their stores. "That tax money from tourists goes back into our county," he stated.

Annie Wooden Alternative ReLeaf in Thompson Falls offers marijuana products in a variety of forms, from flower to edibles.

Meister said there has been an increase in business since recreational marijuana sales became legal in January 2022. The laws in Montana have changed since voters passed the initiative in the 2020 election. In the most recent legislative session, state legislators were making changes until the final days of the session. Turner was keeping a close eye on action in the legislature

Customers must be 21 to enter the store and there is no on-site consumption. Meister said they take requests for special products all the time. Customers can pay with cash or debit card and must have a valid ID. Products can be ordered online and picked up at the store.

Alternative ReLeaf is open 9 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday and located at 5458 Highway 200. For more information, visit http://www.releafmt.com or call (406) 827-0420.