Minors get first victory

The Plains Cheetos won their first game of the season recently when they defeated Superior 17-16 in the bottom of the fourth inning at the Amundson Sports Complex in Plains.

"The boys played well. We've been working on preventing steals in practice and they did a great job keeping the steals under control," said Amy McGraw, head coach for the Cheetos, a name the kids voted to use.

The minors level is the first one to get actual pitchers. Rookies use a pitching machine and in the youngest level, batters hit from a stand. McGraw's pitchers included Gavin Brown, Ryker Sanders and Andrew Hochstetler. She said that Hochstetler has excellent natural form and ability. "It's his first year playing baseball and he's the most natural pitcher I've seen," said McGraw. "I can't wait to watch his progress in the future."

McGraw has a dozen boys on the team from 7 to 10 years old. Her team is sponsored by McGowan Grocery. This is her second year coaching minors. She coached t-ball for two years. In the minors, play is four innings or two hours. This was the Cheetos third game of the year and their first victory. Superior had one win and one loss at the start of the game.

McGraw said some of the boys played on her team last year and some of them even played for her when she coached T-ball.

"I enjoy watching their growth and love of the game. And I hope they have fun even when it's 80 degrees out and we're two outs and a full count," said McGraw, who is assisted by Max Bebb. Justin Sanders served as the third base coach and Sarah Nestor ran the book for McGraw.

Josiah Nestor, who played t-ball for McGraw, had the most hits against Superior. "He's a great first baseman. He caught a pop fly last game for an out," she said. "They're all amazing kids with really cool individual personalities. They're quirky and funny. But as far as playing ball, I think Gavin Brown is the standout leader of the team," said McGraw, who added that he plays catcher and plays almost every inning. "He scrambles for the ball and has a real ability to pull in the focus of the pitcher. He played for me last year also and I really enjoy how much he evolves every year," she said.

The coach is mostly working on backing up the infield players for overthrown balls and stepping out of the batter's box after a pitch. "We also have an extra voluntary batting practice on Mondays. Really I just want them to have fun while they learn," she said.

The Cheetos travel to Thompson Falls on Friday, May 12. There's also an end of season tournament May 19-20 at the Amundson Sports Complex.