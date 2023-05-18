Birth: Jolene Anne Frankhauser

Natalie and Jason Frankhauser of Plains announce the birth of a daughter, Jolene Anne Frankhauser, born at 5:39 p.m. on May 8, 2023, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. Jolene weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19-3/8 inches. She was delivered by Dr. Jessica Valentine.

Jolene joins siblings Josie and Nolan. Maternal grandparents are Thomas Ruzicka of Sacramento, California, and Tracy Ruzicka of Big Spring, Texas. Maternal great-grandparent is Dewey Sigmon. Paternal grandparents are Diane Price and Tom Price and great-grandparent is Lillian Henderson. Welcome, Jolene.