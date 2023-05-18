ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Sanders County Ledger

Birth: Oakley Rose Weeks

 
May 18, 2023

Oakley Rose Weeks

Oceanrose Hyde and Jayden Weeks of Plains announce the birth of a daughter, Oakley Rose Weeks. Oakley was born March 21, 2023, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with Dr. Richard Ingle delivering. Oakley measured 21 inches and weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Amber and Danny Thompson. Paternal grandparents are Casey and Amie Weeks of Plains. Maternal great-grandparents are Dan and Sandra Pry of Green Valley, Arizona. Paternal great-grandparents are Jim and Julie Weeks of Plains.

Welcome, Oakley.

 

