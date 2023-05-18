Remember When?

AN ILL FATED TOWN

Another fire visited Belknap last week, and destroyed a number of buildings and much cut cordwood. Among the houses burned were J.J. Verkler’s door and sash factory; the saloon of the Sprague Brewery and the blacksmith shop in the rear; C.W. Godfrey’s cabin and several tents. Godfrey’s cabin contained two tons of hay. The loss is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $3,000. The entire town had a very narrow escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

COEUR D’ALENE BREWERY

Carl Mallon, Proprietor, Belknap, Montana

LOCATION OF BREWERY

Five hundred yards southwest of the Belknap passenger depot.

Good road through the pines.

Beer by Wholesale, Keg, Bottle and on Tap.

All Home Manufacture.

Finest summer resort in the mountains. Splendid fishing at the brewery. Catch silver brook trout. Come and drink iced beer beneath the shade of 200-foot pines.

30 YEARS AGO • MAY 13, 1993

SAVIK ENDS LONG CAREER

After driving an estimated one million miles while on duty, Montana Highway Patrolman Harold Savik has retired.

Savik figures he drove 750,000 miles in Sanders County alone, which he has covered in its entirety since transferring to Thompson Falls in 1975, plus portions of Lake, Lincoln and Mineral counties.

He attended the law enforcement academy at Helena in 1967, began working as a civilian in December 1967, and was sworn in as a commissioned officer January 23, 1968. Savik’s first assignment was the Havre area in February 1968, where he worked until transferring to Thompson Falls.

He served as MHP #258 for 25 years and three months. When asked how he happened to choose the patrol as a profession, Harold replied, “From the time I was in junior high school I was interested in law enforcement.”

Highlights of his career include directing traffic for President Ford when the Libby Dam was dedicated in the late 1970s, chauffeuring former Montana Governor Ted Schwinden and receiving the prestigious Richard Hedstrom award for saving the life of an automobile accident victim in the Prospect Creek area.

As for the “down side” of his profession, Harold said, “All the fatal accidents certainly take their toll on you…dealing with the death of people, especially when you have knowledge of them…when they were local residents of the county…was difficult.” He said the main requirements of a highway patrolman when faced with an accident was to protect the scene, investigate the cause of the mishap, and administer first aid when necessary.

One of his worst experiences during his career was assisting with the investigation of a mass murder and suicide on Whitepine Creek several years ago.

The retired patrolman had high praise for the volunteer services in Sanders County. “We have four good ambulance services with quick response time…they took a lot of pressure off of us.” He also spoke highly of the fire departments and search and rescue unit because of their support, cooperation and assistance to law enforcement personnel.

Savik said a career as a highway patrolman demanded professionalism. “Being a patrolman definitely requires the work of a professional and you must remember at all times that you are working with the public and no matter who you are dealing with, you must treat them with respect.”

Commenting that his career has been enjoyable, he was happy to be off the highways,. “I enjoyed working with the public but I’m glad to be off the road. Every time I’ve taken a physical examination because of the miles I’ve driven per year, I’m reminded that statistics prove the biggest risk of death (in my case) would be an automobile accident.

Savik credited his family with making his job easier, saying they were very strong and supportive.

His wife, Vicki, is a resource assistant with the Forest Service in Plains. They are the parents of two children, Leslie and Jared.

However, Harold is still on the road to some extent. He’s now driving a concrete truck, #258 for Clark Fork Concrete of Thompson Falls.