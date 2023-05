The Blue Hawk girls' golf team placed third at divisional and competed at state this week. From left are Emma Claridge, Addi Pardee, Ellie Baxter, Aubrey Baxter and Addy Deal.

The 2023 high school golf season may be over for some but the sport can be a lifetime passion. Senior Colton Wormwood told his coach Doree Thilmony the day after the divisionals, that he was headed out to play golf.

Last Tuesday golfers from Plains and Thompson Falls were able to compete in...