DIVE – Arrow Hyde dives for a ball kicked by Tristan Allen while University of Montana Lady Griz coach Jay Landham watches for technique.

A group of Sanders County kids received some special coaching from the University of Montana last week at Plains.

Jay Landham, a coach for the Lady Griz soccer team, spent two hours with youth soccer players from Plains, Thompson Falls, and St. Regis with his "Coach J's Keeper Clinic" at the Amu...