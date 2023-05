SHOOTING OFF – The cars of Emelia Rivinius (left) and Cody West take off in the semi finals of the Technical Education Shop Class annual "CO2 Drag Race." West turned up as the champion and Rivinius took second. Rivinius (back center) started the cars. On the right is Jaycee Carr. On the left from the back: Ava Lawyer, Ashley Ferlan and Kira Barr.

A school gymnasium is the place for racing, but last week eighth-grader Cody West might have reached a speed of 55 mph with his CO2 rocket car, nabbing first place honors in the Technical Education Shop Class annual "CO2 Drag Race."

The 14-year-old was undefeated in his four heats and the champi...