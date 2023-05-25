ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Information sought on grizzly bear shot in Sanders County

 
May 25, 2023



Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking information on a grizzly bear that was shot and killed in the South Fork of the Bull River area near Berray Mountain off Forest Road 2272 (Berray Mountain Road) north of Noxon in Sanders County.

The bear was discovered May 24, 2023. Wildlife officials investigated the scene and determined that the bear had gunshot wounds and was killed on the evening of May 16. The adult male grizzly was collared for research purposes and had no history of conflicts.

No additional information is available at this time.

Wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads provided by the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to a conviction.

 

