Community provides input on rail service proposal

Passenger rail service through Montana's southern route ended 43 years ago. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) and their continued efforts to restore Amtrak's North Coast Hiawatha route, which stretches from Chicago to Seattle and Portland via southern Montana, was given an opportunity to break new ground.

In April, BSPRA was awarded a $25,000 grant by the Montana Healthcare Foundation to conduct passenger rail community engagement in rural and tribal communities. The rail authority says the Montana Healthcare Foundation-funded project will take the initiative in Montana by focusing on how a rail transportation system can reduce a host of serious health disparities in the state including chronic conditions, accidents, and the absence of care.

Last week, the rail authority made their way on a six stop tour through Montana. On day one of the tour, they paid a visit to Paradise. Wednesday evening, nearly 30 Sanders County community members attended the public event at the Paradise Center.

Of those in attendance, was Douglas Wilks, a Plains resident. Wilks says he is an avid supporter of passenger rail restoration and believes the train stop should be in Paradise. "I think that really is the big debate here," Wilks said. "Paradise is where the stop was in 1970 when Amtrak went through here. It makes more sense to put it here than having to build something new. We should keep the tradition here."

Also in attendance during Wednesday's meeting was Sanders County Commissioner Tony Cox, another advocate for the restoration of passenger rail through the county. "I would be the first one to hop on the train to see my sons in Milwaukee," he said.

Thompson Falls Mayor Mark Sheets said the city has recently become municipal partners with the rail authority and believes it would be a great addition to the county and hopes the stop will be in Thompson Falls. Rich Wallace, a citizen volunteer for the rail authority voiced his support and says he is a strong proponent for the restoration.

The three hour event focused heavily on round table discussions amongst those in attendance and what benefits they believe communities will gain from the restoration of passenger rail service. "Right now, we have 20 board members, a number of ex-officio members, three tribal representatives and representatives from BNSF Railway, Amtrak and the Montana Department of Transportation," BSPRA chair Dave Strohmaier said to those in attendance. "There is a full array of key players in this initiative.

BSPRA, with assistance from Montana State University Extension, documented the benefits voiced by community members which will then be used to generate a report that will then be handed over to the Federal Rail Administration (FRA) next month. Strohmaier says the FRA asked the rail authority to present the results from each community meeting. Those results will address two of the review criteria for the FRA long-distance study. Strohmaier says he is optimistic that come November, the FRA will recommend the renewal of service along the North Coast Hiawatha line to Congress.

Following Wednesday's meeting, the chair said it was an excellent first day. "The input and enthusiasm we received is just palpable," Strohmaier said. "It was super helpful because what we are generating from these meetings by the way of information, input and comments is going to be directly provided to the FRA and they want to hear from folks in rural and tribal communities about how passenger rail can enhance their lives and our funder for this project, the Montana Health Care Foundation, also wants to learn how passenger rail can improve the lives of folks in rural and tribal communities and that really benefits us all."

The rail authority heard strong support from those in attendance across the board, which Strohmaier says he wasn't completely surprised by. "Of all the issues that seem to be generating rancor and acrimony across the state and country right now, passenger rail is one that really seems to be pulling communities together," he said. "It reinforces my feelings that we are on the same page and we still agree on a few things in this country. It's refreshing to see that we can pack a meeting room with folks who are rallying around a common vision and who come up with ideas on how to make our community better."

Strohmaier says the way in which the routes are going to be considered for restoration by the FRA, includes the consideration of the level of community support and engagement the rail authority sees from the people. "It's not simply looking at quantitative analysis, it's looking at how ready our specific communities and this region of the country are ready to bring back passenger rail," he said. "In this case, they are going to see a route that is primed and ready to go and the community in the state of Montana in particular, is fired up and energetic about seeing passenger trains run through their communities once again."

Findings from the series of the six public meetings BSPRA held will be compiled into a public report that will be made available to the FRA, Montana HealthCare Foundation and the general public. For more information on the rail authority's efforts to restore passenger rail service visit, bigskyrail.org.