Grange to launch summer music program for kids

Whitepine Grange is looking for kids who want to toot their own horns this summer.

The Grange is sponsoring a summer music program for children ages 7-14. Each child will be given a recorder and be required to attend weekly group lessons at Whitepine Grange, where a local music teacher will help them learn to play the instruments in preparation for a performance at Huckleberry Festival in August.

Participants don’t need any previous musical training. Those who stay with the program through the summer may keep the recorders.

The program is funded by a grant to Whitepine Grange from the nonprofit Mockingbird Foundation.

Anyone interested can contact Jan Manning at [email protected].